John Travolta's daughter Ella is lost for words after sharing exciting news

Ella Travolta could barely contain her joy as she shared some unbelievable news about her debut single, Dizzy.

The daughter of John Travolta was lost for words after she revealed the track has been streamed over 100,000 times and in over 100 countries. Taking to Instagram, the talented singer and actress shared a video originally posted on TikTok to share her disbelief and thank her fans.

"Hi everyone. So, I wanted to thank you all so much because my new song, Dizzy, got over 100,000 streams on Spotify and that is just absolutely incredible, and I could not thank you guys enough," she said.

"Each one of you count and matter and I really appreciate it. I'm also in France right now, it's so beautiful, so I just wanted to give a special shout out to the 1,700 streams in France – special shout out to you guys, thank you so much."

She added: "Over 100 countries streamed Dizzy which is absolutely amazing, and I just – I'm speechless. Thank you, guys, so much."

John and Ella share a close bond

Ella then shared a chart revealing the top countries that streamed the single, with the United States landing at number one with over 13,000 listeners. The UK followed in second place and Canada in third. Other countries on the list included Sweden, Brazil, Italy, and Australia.

Fans and famous faces rushed to congratulate Ella on her momentous news, with Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee being one of the first. He said: "That's what I’m talkin about!!! They love it kiddo!"

John is one of Ella's biggest supporters

One fan responded: "You are such a kind soul and so deserve this!!! Enjoy the beautiful ride!!" Another added: "Congratulations. It’s a lovely song. You seem to be such a kind and genuine person. Your parents did an amazing job raising you."

Ella revealed her debut single earlier this month and her dad was over the moon when sharing the news on his Instagram.

"I'm so excited for Ella! Her song, 'Dizzy', is out right now! The link is in my stories and bio," he captioned a video of her singing the song, which also included a sweet cameo of John joining his daughter and mouthing along to the words before planting a kiss on her cheek.

