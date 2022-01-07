John Travolta's daughter Ella releases first incredible single – fans react

Ella Travolta has shown that talent runs right through the Travolta family as on Friday the 21-year-old released her first single.

The star shared the news on her Instagram account, where she uploaded a video of herself singing the new song, Dizzy, whilst softly on the piano – and she sounded amazing! The video gave fans a good tour of her home and recording studio as the clip shifted between the two, before ending on a sweet cameo featuring father John Travolta. The actor joined his daughter as he mouthed the lyrics to her song, before giving her a kiss on the cheek.

In her caption for the post, she enthused: "So happy and excited to say that my first single, 'Dizzy', is out now!!!

"It's been a long time coming but I'm still that 14-year-old weird girl at heart and I love it. Hope you like it, link in my bio and story."

Her father was just as enthusiastic at the news as he also shared the video and wrote: "I'm so excited for Ella! Her song, 'Dizzy', is out right now! The link is in my stories!"

Fans lost their minds over the beautiful song, and rushed en masse to the comments to shower the budding songstress with praise.

John joined his daughter in the video

One complimented: "Can hardly wait to purchase your music in the future! Your voice is magical!" while another said: "Amazingly beautiful, congratulations."

A third added: "Everything about this song is so perfectly beautiful," while a fourth posted: "Beautiful song to wake up to."

Many others were just left speechless by her vocal performance as they simply left heart emojis.

Ella's father is fairly private about his personal life, but over the Christmas period he shared a beautiful family photo.

The family have a strong bond

The Hollywood star posted a lovely picture of himself with his daughter Ella and son Benjamin standing in front of a white Christmas tree.

In the photo, the trio were all dressed up, with John looking dapper in a tuxedo, Ella in a metallic gown, and Ben in a smart blazer.

The actor's Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John was one of the first to respond to the photo with a special message for Ella.

She wrote: "Ella you look stunning and classy! That dress is gorgeous. Wishing you and Ben and Dad a Healthy happy New Year."

