Brooklyn Beckham continues to spoil fiancee Nicola Peltz as wedding day looms

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz may be busy adding the final touches to their upcoming wedding, but that hasn't stopped the aspiring chef from thinking about spoiling his future wife in the lead up to their big day.

Taking to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, the American actress shared a photo of the beautiful white and pink roses Brooklyn had gifted her. "Baby @brooklynbeckham," she simply remarked.

The post comes shortly after 23-year-old Brooklyn – the eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham – opened up to British Vogue about how Nicola, 27, pens messages on tiny labels because he has a "label obsession".

"Rub for worries but don't worry because I'm always right here with you," one note reads. "I love you with all my heart baby and I promise we can get through anything together."

Speaking about them, Brooklyn explained: "These are labels which my Mrs bought me and she personalised them. When I say label obsession, I have a thing with the feeling of them, like even when I was playing football as a young kid and I had my football kit on, my dad always had to like cut them out because it was distracting me."

The roses Brooklyn treated Nicola to

It's an exciting time for the couple who are due to get married "soon". While they haven't confirmed when their wedding is due to take place, many reports have indicated that it will happen in the Spring at Nicola's family's holiday home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Brooklyn told HELLO! last year that he and Nicola planned to tie the knot in 2022. "We've been engaged for a year and if Covid wasn't a thing we'd have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult," he said. "You know, I've only just started to travel again, I'm travelling a little bit now but hopefully, it'll be next year."

