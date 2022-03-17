Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz pose intimately in smouldering new photos ahead of wedding The couple are getting married in the coming weeks

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz looked every inch the smitten couple as they came together for a stunning new black and white campaign with Pepe Jeans London. The iconic British brand and the lovebirds started their journey together in 2021.

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham's sweet gesture to Nicola Peltz ahead of wedding will melt your heart

Brooklyn, 23, collaborated as the photographer and ambassador of the Spring-Summer 2021 'Wiser Future' campaign conveying the partnership with Wiser Wash sustainable technology.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham shares touching engagement story on Today Show

Followed by the release of the Autumn-Winter 2021 'Just Us' campaign where fiancée Nicola joined Brooklyn. The couple are the face of the 2022 Spring-Summer campaign 'Between Us', which is rooted in the joy of togetherness, bringing back the importance of spending a day with your significant other outside and offline together.

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham shows ultimate declaration of love to fiancée Nicola Peltz ahead of wedding

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham opens up about his Jewish wedding to Nicola

Shot and directed by the legendary duo, Luigi & Iango, offers a unique glimpse of Brooklyn and Nicola's authentic bond as they play outside together.

For the shoot, they wear key pieces from the Spring-Summer 2022 collection, including original denim and an all-over handmade crochet dress. The photo print T-shirt, paired back to classic Pepe Jeans denim, is synonymous with Brooklyn's signature style.

Brooklyn and Nicola appear in the new Pepe Jeans campaign

Meanwhile, Nicola stuns in a handmade crochet dress composed of 46 vibrant colour patches with a 2-day knitting process, and a white midi strap dress, an essential summer piece.

It's an exciting time for the couple who are due to get married "soon". While they haven't confirmed when their wedding is due to take place, many reports have indicated that it will happen in the Spring at Nicola's family's holiday home in Palm Beach, Florida.

The couple will soon tie the knot

The couple recently opened up about their big day in a Valentine's Day video filmed for Vogue magazine, who are thought to be covering the nuptials.

"Full wedding prep mode and it's a lot of fun," Brooklyn said in the video. "It's strange, because the more wedding meetings that we have, the more real it feels. Like it still kind of feels fake, in a way. I'm excited. I'm wearing a Yarmulke." Nicola then added: "Yes, Jewish wedding."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.