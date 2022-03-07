Brooklyn Beckham's sweet gesture to fiancee Nicola Peltz ahead of wedding will melt your heart The couple are getting married 'soon'

Brooklyn Beckham is continuing to pull out all the stops for his soon-to-be wife Nicola Peltz ahead of their impending wedding.

Over the weekend, the American actress revealed how happy she was when her fiancé surprised her up with a large bouquet of pale pink and white roses when he came to pick her up.

"Picked me up with flowers, you're a dream @brooklynbeckham," gushed Nicola. The snap showed Brooklyn smiling broadly in the car whilst holding the roses.

The heartwarming post comes days after the eldest child of Victoria and David Beckham marked his 23rd birthday. Nicola, 27, took to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday, and in the sweet message she dedicated to him, she revealed that their big day is happening "so soon".

Sharing an adorable picture of them together inside their kitchen alongside a big birthday cake filled with candles, Nicola wrote: "Happy birthday baby. I'm so lucky to be able to go through life by your side. I love you more everyday. I can't wait to marry you so soon!"

Brooklyn surprised Nicola with a huge bunch of roses

While the couple haven't confirmed when their Jewish wedding is due to take place, many reports have indicated that it will happen in the Spring at Nicola's family's holiday home in Palm Beach, Florida.

The couple recently opened up about their big day in a Valentine's Day video filmed for Vogue magazine, who are thought to be covering the nuptials.

"Full wedding prep mode and it's a lot of fun," Brooklyn said in the video. "It's strange, because the more wedding meetings that we have, the more real it feels. Like it still kind of feels fake, in a way. I'm excited. I'm wearing a Yarmulke."

"Yes, Jewish wedding," added Nicola. Explaining their wedding weekend in further detail, Nicola continued: "So, the Friday night, Brooklyn's gonna stay with my dad, my brothers, and then his dad and his brothers and have like a boy slumber party.

"And I'm going to stay with the girls. So, from the Friday night dinner, we're not going to see each other until we get married in the afternoon. We've been panicking about it, this one night apart."

