Drew Barrymore opens up about the struggles of dating as she details bad date experience The star revealed she has been dating

Drew Barrymore is getting real candid about her dating life, particularly about when it's not so great. The star opened up about the struggles of modern dating, from ghosting to dreadful dates, on her hit show, The Drew Barrymore Show, and detailed its ups and downs.

The actress turned television host is usually private about her personal and romantic life, but has previously opened up about different issues she's faced dating after her 2016 divorce from Will Kopelman, particularly dating as a single mom.

Drew had a candid discussion with TikTok icon Christina "Tinx" Najjar, whose followers consistently look up to her for her dating and life advice.

The actress was especially fascinated by Tinx's viral "Box Theory," which the star explained had helped her immensely with ghosting situations and bad dates.

Per the theory, Tinx explains that when men meet you, they put you in a box indicating what they want from you romantically or otherwise. The host told her in response: "I'm hanging on to your words," describing her as "the big sister of TikTok."

Her advice certainly resonated with Drew, who made eye-rolling gestures and scoffed in agreement whenever her guest detailed dreadful dating situations.

Drew shared an adorable moment she had with Tinx as she celebrated her latest career milestone

When the Santa Clarita Diet actress brought up the idea of "zero dates," a concept where people have a pre-date before a longer one to test out the waters, the mother-of-two revealed a rare glimpse of what her own dates actually look like.

The talk show host said: "Let me ask you some advice," admitting that: "This is something that I just recently learned, I have gone on some dates over the last few years and they were always a meal, and I did have a couple circumstances…"

The star interrupted herself when she saw Tinx's face of disapproval, saying: "Okay see your reaction says it all."

When she explained that dinner as a first date can lead to you being stuck with someone that you don't like, Drew totally understood, confessing: "After living and learning I agree with you." She went on to hilariously reenact an exasperating first date, screaming: "Check! Check!" reliving her desperation to end it.

