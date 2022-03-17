Drew Barrymore provides rare insight into Scarlett Johansson's married life The Marvel star confessed one of the biggest stressors of being married to a comedian

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost rarely discuss their romance in public, and keep their personal lives, especially after welcoming son Cosmo in 2021, private.

However Scarlett visited Drew Barrymore at The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday, and gave a rare glimpse into her marriage to the Saturday Night Live comedian, even making a shocking confession to Drew.

The Black Widow actress appeared on the popular daytime show to promote her latest venture, a skincare line called The Outset.

As the two actresses were discussing her relationship with the comedian, Drew surprised fans with an unbelievable throwback of Colin.

Colin grew up in Staten Island, New York, and the image was an old school picture from 1997. The star appeared dopey-faced in a plaid button-down shirt and an outdated middle-part haircut.

"Oh my god…" Drew exclaimed as the photograph appeared on the screen, and asked the Marvel star, "So would high school ScarJo be into high school Colin?" She didn't hesitate to surprise the audience with her candid confession, admitting: "I don't think so, no," as she shook her head.

The hilarious admission

She revealed that both her brothers had the same haircut, further turning her off from her now husband's younger self. She said: "I just can't, I mean, there's no way," before doubling down on the look and questioning: "Who decided on that cut as a stylish thing?"

Fans totally related to Scarlett in the comments of the post and appreciated her bluntness, writing: "I wouldn't have been into my husband in highschool either," and: "He is just adorable. You are beautiful. Stay happy forever."

Scarlett and Colin had a small and intimate wedding in October 2020

The mother-of-two also revealed one of her biggest fears from her marriage to such a popular comedian. She detailed a unique segment of Colin and Michael Che's Weekend Update that only happens a few times a year, where the two surprise each other with jokes they have to say on live television, coercing one another into saying politically incorrect statements.

Scarlett admitted she always watches the segment on the edge of her seat, cringing at the consequences that the two might face afterwards.

