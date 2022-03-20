Drew Barrymore delights fans with a surprising behind-the-scenes glimpse of her show The list of Drew's talents seems endless

Drew Barrymore is proving that the usual hilarious shenanigans that take place while on air during The Drew Barrymore Show are still going on backstage even while off the air.

In a rare glimpse of her popular daytime talk show's behind-the-scenes, that star showed fans just what she gets up to while the cameras aren't rolling.

Drew impressed fans with a skill she unexpectedly masters, as she took them along a tour of her studio's backstage.

The actress turned talk show host shared a video from her offices, traipsing around the hallways with none other than roller skates on her feet.

The star did it glamorously as she kept her stylish outfit she recorded her show in, billowy red pants held up by red suspenders with a coordinating button down blouse with red horses on it. She paired the look with a black and white bomber jacket adorned with a flower motif.

As the Santa Clarita Diet actress glided through her offices, fans were given a glimpse of her work life, as she passed through a conference room with writers and producers seated around a large table.

Drew teases the roller skates are here to stay

Briefly visible in the background was a bulletin board full of post-it notes – Saturday Night Live style – presumably a calendar for the show's upcoming exciting guests.

The post was captioned with: "It's just too much fun… who’s joining me?"

Drew has proved she found her passion in hosting

It seems like Drew did in fact get coworkers to join in, as a subsequent clip featured a man trailing behind her while they roller skated down a hallway, passing by more office rooms and clothes racks.

The mother-of-two left fans and celebrities alike wondering if there's anything she cannot do, and complimented her roller skating skills, writing: "Omg you're so good at it!" and: "So you're good at everything," as well as: "Very efficient."

