Drew Barrymore brought to tears over unbelievable family throwback The star is part of a long line of Hollywood legends

A Drew Barrymore fan just made the actress cry for a totally bittersweet reason. The star opened up about her legendary family, revealing how emotional she became upon seeing an unbelievable throwback.

Drew isn't the only Hollywood star in her family, in fact, she is one of many! Her father, John Drew Barrymore, was a famous actor, and so was his father, Drew's grandfather John, his siblings Lionel and Ethel Barrymore, and his wife, Dolores Costello.

A popular Instagram account depicting old Hollywood glamour shared a series of pictures of Dolores, Drew's grandmother, and the actress revealed how spontaneously seeing it brought her to tears.

The post describes Dolores as "The Goddess of the Silent Screen," a term coined by Drew's grandfather, since the peak of her success was during the silent movie era.

The images look truly from another world, and see Dolores in typical 1920's dresses, pleated hair, and a solemn look on her face.

Drew commented on the post of her stunning grandmother, explaining that she didn't know why she was scrolling Instagram so late at night, but she was glad that she did.

The incredible coincidence

She wrote: "I didn't know why I was scrolling because I [needed] to go to bed and get up for work. I was feeling like I was looking for something. A sign?"

She certainly got what she was looking for, continuing to say: "I don't know but I needed something!!! And I came across this! You brought me my grandmother!!!"

Drew, her half-brother, John Blyth Barrymore and their cousin, John Miglietter, celebrating Barrymore commemorative stamp of their predessors Ethel, Lionel & John Barrymore

The mother-of-two confessed that seeing her grandmother so serendipitously brought her to tears. She wrote: "I have tears streaming down my face as I write this!! Thank you. I needed this tonight!!!! Ps. Isn't she so neat?! Thank you."

Fans and celebrities alike raved about the sweet coincidence, with Katie Couric writing: "So sweet," along with a heart emoji, and a fan noting that: "Wow their resemblance is really uncanny at certain angles."

