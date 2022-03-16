Drew Barrymore leaves co-star and audience speechless following unexpected act live on air The star was quickly commended for her bold choice

Drew Barrymore is no stranger to eliciting shocked responses from her fans and audiences through her show, The Drew Barrymore Show, making surprise entrances and unexpected revelations.

Wednesday's episode however might be her most shocking – and for some nausea inducing – yet.

During a segment with her co-host, Ross Mathews, the two were challenged to try something not many could stomach, and Drew shockingly took the challenge head on.

The unexpected segment saw the two hosts being served insects for lunch.

The star's desk was occupied by a large tray of a variety of critters, including crickets, sago worms, silkworms, and even tarantulas.

Ross was immediately disgusted by the thought of having to eat the dried bugs, but the Santa Clarita Diet had an entirely different reaction that had audiences grasping their seats in shock.

Drew's bold choice

The mother-of-two didn't hesitate, and her co-host was barely done saying: "I don't even want to touch it," before Drew started repeatedly shoving different dried bugs in her mouth over and over again.

As her talk show partner's jaw totally dropped and he put his hand to his face, Drew received endless cheers from the audience.

Drew had a sweeter snack this week when Girl Scouts dropped by the show with cookies

She brushed it off and was completely unfazed by her latest snack, surprising Ross even more when she said: "I'm not kidding, it's totally delicious." When he asked her to describe what they tasted like, she simply exclaimed: "Like a crunchy treat!"

Though fans were dubious of the edible insects, they commended the star for her bold act, writing in the Instagram post of the shocking moment: "Like honestly... She is beauty, she is grace. The end, period," as well as: "Way to just go for it!" and one fan even cheekily commented: "You know in her head all she kept telling herself 'RATINGS! RATINGS! RATINGS! RATINGS!'"

