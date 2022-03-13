Drew Barrymore sparks reaction with cheeky dance from her bathroom The star has a new look

Drew Barrymore is feeling herself, and rightfully so! The star took to Instagram to share a sultry new video from her shower, and fans can't get enough of it.

Drew promoted a make-up product from her beauty line, Flower Beauty, and advised fans of its confidence-boosting consequences.

The actress turned television host danced to I Wanna Be Adored by The Stone Roses, and fans were quite impressed by her song choice, as they expressed it was their favorite.

The mom-of-two danced from inside her tiled bathroom by her shower. As she grooved to the moody, indie rock tune by the British band, she bit on the metallic liquid eye-shadow and sultrily posed close to the camera.

She accentuated her green eyes by painting her upper and lower lids with the shimmery shadow in a messy, Euphoria-inspired way. Her long auburn hair was perfectly tossed over to one side as her tousled waves fell down her gray sweatshirt.

The groovy video

The star wrote in her caption: "This is what @flowerbeauty's Warrior Glitter Shadow will do to you!!!!" The line's social media account responded with: "Yes yes yes! Loving this cool glittery look, Drew!" as fans inundated Drew with compliments.

One follower wrote: "I LOVE THIS SONG AND YOU," while another commented: "You wear it well! Love you Drew!!" One fan endearingly said: "You don't age! Wait…let me rephrase. You make me happy and excited to have the privilege to age! We just get better! Beautiful!"

Drew excitedly reveals her new magazine cover

The star recently revealed exciting career news separate from her beauty and home ventures. Drew announced that come spring, fans will be able to get yet another side of the actress, via her own eponymous magazine.

She shared a video on Instagram where she clearly couldn't contain her excitement, as she held the first issue in her hands for the first time.

