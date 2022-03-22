Tess Daly's husband Vernon Kay stuns fans with MAJOR blunder live on-air

Vernon Kay didn't have the best start to his Tuesday morning!

The TV star took over hosting duties on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show – but stunned listeners with a big slip-up.

Vernon, 47, was reading out fan tributes to Soft Cell's Marc Almond when the mistake occurred. He read out one message which read: "Love Marc Almond! Great voice, so unique, his music has helped me through some dark days.

"I saw him at Pride, and I think I was the first one at Hyde Park to run down and wait for him at the front. He's amazing. His duet with Jimmy Savile - apologies, Jimmy Somerville - just blew me away, absolutely awesome."

Vernon has been hosting on BBC Radio 2

His mistake was met with gasps and laughter inside the studio, as the star admitted: "That's a clip that we don't want to ever hear again."

Fans were also quick to react, with one writing on Twitter: "Ooh Vernon Kay, what a slip that was!" A second told him: "Thank you to #vernonkay for making me laugh. Just finished cleaning the laughed out coffee off the floor."

Tess and Vernon have been married since 2003

A third echoed: "Proper laugh out loud moment hearing @vernonkay congratulating Marc Almond on his duet with Jimmy Savile rather than Jimmy Somerville." And a fourth joked: "What have I learned this week? Be careful not to mix up your Jimmy's…"

No doubt Vernon will also get a ribbing when he gets home. The 47-year-old has been married to Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly since 2003 and together they share two children, daughters Phoebe, 17, and Amber, 12.

The couple with their daughters, Phoebe and Amber

Just recently, Tess gave an insight into their family life and the parenting dynamic. "I'm Mum Cabs, that's my main role in life," she told the Mirror. "Vernon is brilliant with the girls. He's very into getting them outdoors, he'll take them on bike rides or go up into the woods and make a rope swing. He's a really fun dad. It works well between us."

She further shared: "If he kisses me in the kitchen, the 12 year old goes, 'Urgh gross!' She's at that point but she's smiling behind the horror."

