Tess Daly's favourite mouth-watering dish leaves fans intrigued The TV host knows how to cook up a storm

Tess Daly has revealed one of her favourite dishes and fans are desperate to know more. The 52-year-old took to social media to share the delicious dish, which looks so good you can almost taste it.

MORE: Tess Daly turns heads in gorgeous slinky top

The Strictly Come Dancing host shared a snap of her homemade frittata with fans, made from eggs, sautéed new potatoes and peas. Proudly showcasing the dish while standing in her pristine kitchen, the mother-of-two captioned the image: "Finishing the day with my fave frittata with sautéed new potatoes and peas and I think we can already see who wants the first bit," alongside a dog and laughing emoji.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly impresses fans with dietary change

The TV star looked radiant wearing a cream-coloured tracksuit with red racing stripes down the side. She wore her beachy blonde hair tied back in a loose ponytail, completing her relaxed yet sporty aesthetic.

Tess' homemade dish looked delicious

Opting for a natural makeup look, including defined brow, pink lip and subtle touch of eyeshadow, Tess joked about the presence of her hungry Shih Tzu in the background of the picture.

Fans were keen to know Tess' recipe

The pet's appearance delighted fans, who also wanted a taste of Tess' incredible cooking. "Ooh that looks yummy," mentioned one follower, while another penned: "Looks really tasty." Demand for the recipe was rife in Tess' comments, with multiple fans asking for the recipe. "Recipe please - it looks amazing x," an inspired fan said, while another agreed: "Looks lovely, would you consider sharing the recipe please?"

LOOK: Strictly's Tess Daly looks ageless in rare wedding photos with Vernon Kay

Tess has admitted to eating a predominantly vegetarian diet, with white meats such as fish and chicken but tends to avoid too many refined carbohydrates.

Frittata is a tasty Italian dish

"If I eat refined carbs or foods that have the potential to bloat, I notice the baby pouch again. It's never as flat as it was before unless you're Gwyneth Paltrow and spend your entire life dedicated to the cause," she joked to Women's Health, on the subject of how her two daughters have changed her body.

The doting mum-of-two also told Health & Wellbeing: "Dinner is usually rice, vegetables and chicken, or I’ll make fajitas, and we’ll do roast chicken on the weekend."

RELATED: Pregnant Lucy Mecklenburgh models bump-fitting jumpsuit for date night – Ryan Thomas reacts

From Mexican to Italian to quintessentially British, Tess can cook it all.