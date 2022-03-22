Daisy Lowe makes rare comment about her 'rocky relationship' with dad Gavin Rossdale The father-and-daughter duo now share a very close bond

Daisy Lowe has opened up about the moment she first learnt Gavin Rossdale was her biological father. It took almost six years for the rocker and the British model to mend their relationship after they found they were related when Daisy was just 14.

Speaking about the "rocky" start to their journey on the That Gaby Roslin Podcast, 33-year-old Daisy revealed: "It was intense. There is no handbook for finding out that your goddaughter is really your daughter or that your godfather is your father.

"I think we dealt with it the best that we could. It meant that we did have a really rocky start, but we figured it out and I'm really grateful that we kind of figured it out as and when we did."

After Pearl Lowe gave birth to her eldest daughter, Gavin was made godfather. At the time it was believed Daisy was the daughter of the fashion designer's ex-lover, fertility specialist Bronner Handwerger.

When Daisy turned 14, she found out neither Bronner nor her mother shared her O-type blood which was when she asked for a paternity test to be taken. Pearl revealed Gavin refused to speak to her and Daisy after she allowed their daughter to take a DNA test in 2004.

Gavin Rossdale and daughter Daisy Lowe share a strong bond

However, the former Strictly Come Dancing star confessed it made "perfect sense" to discover they were in fact father and daughter as they shared the "same mannerisms".

"The funny thing was, the moment that I found out that he could be my dad, I was like, 'Oh this makes perfect sense,'" Daisy continued. "We think in the same way and we have so many quite frightening similarities.

"And the guy who I thought was my dad, I didn't really know, and when I met him I came home and I said to my mum, 'I feel no connection with this man.' But I didn't question it, because as a teenager I wasn't like, 'So mum, is there anyone else that might be my dad?' That's just not something that comes into anyone's head, ever."

Daisy with her dad and her three brothers

The British star keeps in touch with her dad Gavin and his three sons, who he shares with his ex-wife Gwen Stefani - Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and eight-year-old Apollo.

"I love them all so dearly," she said. "I FaceTime with my brothers over in LA at least once a week. Kingston is the same age as Betty [Daisy's sister] actually.

"Zuma and Apollo are a bit younger, a bit less into Facetime understandably. Whenever I go to LA I always have the best time with those boys. They're such brilliant kids."

