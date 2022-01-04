Gwen Stefani's sons make rare appearance in new family photo as sister Daisy Lowe reacts The No Doubt star shares three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale

Gwen Stefani is a doting mom to three sons who are growing up fast!

MORE: Gwen Stefani makes honest health confession in emotive message to fans

The No Doubt star shares Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, seven, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, who shared a rare photo with his boys on social media this week to mark the new year.

The Bush frontman took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with his sons posing in front of the Christmas tree at home in Los Angeles.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Blake Shelton opens up about being stepfather to Gwen Stefani's children

The star also posted another action-shot of him picking up Apollo, who was seen beaming with delight.

MORE: Gwen Stefani transforms her LA home with Blake Shelton

MORE: Gwen Stefani celebrates special 'milestone' anniversary with fans

In the caption, Gavin wrote: "HAPPY NEW YEAR -it’s hard to reflect on last year without a bit of confusion - like what was that? - it’s great we get to start again - here’s hoping it’s as fulfilling as possible - and we get some reprise from the madness - these holiday times can be challenging to so many people - life is not easy for anyone - may this year be the opportunity and good fortune you deserve - empathy and kindness make the best gasoline - with love from mine to yours."

The post was met with a mass of comments from Gavin's followers, including his oldest daughter, model Daisy Lowe.

Gavin Rossdale shared a lovely photo with his three sons with Gwen Stefani

Daisy was one of the first to respond to her dad's pictures, writing: "Cutest loves happy new year," alongside a series of love heart emojis.

MORE: Blake Shelton joins forces with DWTS star for important reason

MORE: Gwen Stefani's rare picture of Blake Shelton has to be seen to be believed

The singer shares Daisy with his ex Pearl Lowe. The model resides in the UK, but often goes to visit her family in the United States.

Daisy Lowe has a close bond with her three brothers

Gavin lives nearby to his ex-wife Gwen and her husband Blake Shelton in LA, and enjoys nothing more than spending quality time with his sons.

MORE: Gwen Stefani and ex Gavin Rossdale share unseen family photos to mark son's birthday

MORE: Blake Shelton's ex Miranda Lambert shares heartbreaking tribute after devastating family news

Gavin and Gwen were together married between 2002 and 2016, and in a rare interview the year after their split, the singer made a rare comment about his ex-wife.

Gavin is a doting dad

He told The Sun: "We had 20 years together and that in itself is pretty incredible. It's a lifetime. I still think she's incredible. It was a lovely 20 years and we have three amazing children.

MORE: Gwen Stefani melts hearts with youngest son after awkward encounter with ex Gavin Rossdale

READ: Gwen Stefani's son receives heartfelt message from famous sister Daisy Lowe

There were a lot of positives, and with time they'll become more and more obvious."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.