It's a big day in Gwen Stefani's household! The singer's eldest child, Kingston Rossdale, is celebrating his 15th birthday – and his half-sister Daisy Lowe was among the first to mark the special occasion.

British model Daisy took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a very rare photo of the pair together and wrote: "Happiest birthday dearest @kingsrossdale_ what an incredible 15 year old you have grown up to be...

"I am so proud of you, you are so kind, so smart & so creative. It is such a pleasure to be your big sis & I love you with all my heart and soul. It breaks my heart I can't celebrate with you again this year but I will make it to you ASAP! Have the best day- you deserve it xoxox."

The black-and-white selfie shows the siblings with their heads together and smiling for the camera. Kingston looks markedly different in the snapshot with a short buzz cut – and bears an uncanny resemblance to their father, Gavin Rossdale.

Daisy Lowe shared a sweet birthday message for Kingston on Instagram

Gwen and British musician Gavin were married for 14 years before their divorce was finalised in 2016. Together they share three boys: Kingston, Zuma, 12, and seven-year-old Apollo. Gavin is also a father to 32-year-old Daisy from his prior romance with Pearl Lowe.

In a 2017 interview with the Sun, Gavin made very rare comments about his split from Gwen and admitted it was "shocking for everyone". "For me, it was about being solid [for our sons] and silent but respectful of Gwen. That's what it'll be forever," he continued. "Those days were the worst days ever. It's all a bit of a blur."

Gavin Rossdale pictured with all four of his children

Gavin further explained: "We had 20 years together and that in itself is pretty incredible. It's a lifetime. I still think she's incredible. It was a lovely 20 years and we have three amazing children. There were a lot of positives, and with time they'll become more and more obvious."

He also revealed that his sons wanted him to find love again. "They want me to get a girlfriend and examine me if a name pops up on a text," he said.

Gwen and Gavin were married from 2002 until 2016

"I think Kingston is going to be in the CID [Britain's Criminal Investigation Department] when he grows up. They obviously see a complete set-up with their other home [which Gwen now shares with Blake Shelton], and it's really busy [with] all the family."

