Gavin Rossdale celebrates daughter Daisy Lowe's birthday with special dinner alongside three sons Daisy celebrated her 33rd birthday on Thursday

Gavin Rossdale celebrated a very special family occasion on Thursday – his daughter Daisy Lowe's 33rd birthday.

MORE: Gavin Rossdale and daughter Daisy Lowe: how they overcame their broken bond

To mark the big day, the singer took Daisy and his three sons with former wife Gwen Stefani, Kingston, 16, Zuma, 13 and Apollo, seven, to dinner.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Daisy Lowe celebrates her birthday alongside her father and brothers

The proud father couldn't help but share pictures and videos from the night, including one of his firstborn blowing out a candle and another of him with all his children together.

READ: Gwen Stefani's ex Gavin Rossdale has second Instagram account dedicated to their children

RELATED: Gwen Stefani's son Kingston shows support for dad Gavin Rossdale as he looks to the future

"Happy birthday @daisylowe what a joy you are -and we're so happy to have you here with us on your birth day - the most generous sweet gorgeous thoughtful kind and empathetic daughter and sister.

Gavin proudly posed alongside his children

"We love you so much and we are in awe of you, enjoy this night and celebrate this year ahead. All our love - @jordanjaysaul we are having a blast with you too and of course @peteblackphotography is here too - he took pics 2 and 3 - love you all."

The tributes didn't stop there for the former Strictly Come Dancing star, her brother Kingston shared a brief clip of her preparing to blow out a candle and sweetly wrote: "Happy birthday big sis, love u," followed by several red heart emojis.

Fans loved the rare family picture, and many rushed to comment on his "beautiful family".

"Beautiful family! Happy birthday to your daughter," one wrote, whilst a second added: "Love to see the admiration between family. Enjoy your night."

Daisy beamed in all the pictures shared on her special day

"You have such beautiful children @gavinrossdale. I'm so glad you could all be together! Happy birthday to @daisylowe."

Daisy is Gavin's daughter with Pearl Lowe. The singer found out he was Daisy's biological father when she was 14 years old.

In 2007, Pearl released a very telling autobiography and revealed that "Daisy beamed when I told her the result [from the paternity test]."

In 2015, Daisy admitted she was "delighted" when she found out the rocker was her biological father. "I was so happy the day I found out Gavin [Rossdale] was my dad," she told the Guardian. "I'd always looked up to him… There's no handbook."