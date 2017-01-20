Gavin Rossdale and daughter Daisy Lowe: how they overcame their broken bond

They've not had the most conventional father and daughter relationship. But despite their past, Gavin Rossdale and his daughter Daisy Lowe have one of the strongest bonds in showbusiness.

It took almost six years for the former Voice UK judge and the British model to mend their relationship after they found Gavin was Daisy's biological father.

After Pearl Lowe gave birth to her eldest daughter, Gavin was made godfather. At the time it was believed Daisy was the daughter of the fashion designer's ex-lover, fertility specialist Bronner Handwerger.

When Daisy turned 14, she found out neither Bronner nor her mother shared her O-type blood which was when she asked for a paternity test to be taken. Pearl revealed Gavin refused to speak to her and Daisy after she allowed their daughter to take a DNA test in 2004.

Speaking to Easy Living magazine in 2012, the former indie singer discussed their broken relationship. "While Daisy and I are close, things haven't always been easy," she explained.

Gavin Rossdale and daughter Daisy Lowe share a strong bond

"It was a bit hairy for six months when I told her I suspected her father was the musician Gavin Rossdale. Gavin told me if Daisy, then 14, had a DNA test, he'd never speak to me again and he's kept his word. I lost him as a friend, but Daisy has a relationship with him, which is great."

In 2007, Pearl released a very telling autobiography, in which she discussed how Gavin had initially reacted to the results of the paternity test and how her daughter had coped, writing: "Daisy beamed when I told her the result… Later that day I emailed Gavin. There was no response.

"When Daisy eventually succeeded in speaking to him, Gavin appeared more concerned with venting his anger about my behaviour than engaging with his daughter."

During his marriage to Gwen Stefani, a paternity test revealed the rocker was father to Daisy

At the time of the shock revelations, Gavin was married to Gwen Stefani. The news rocked their marriage after it was revealed Daisy was the product of a one-night stand with Pearl in the late 1980s.

Gavin and Gwen went on to become parents to three boys Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo before they announced the end of their 13-year marriage in 2015. Gwen previously told ELLE magazine: "I've been with Gavin for 14 years, and, let's face it, that is a huge accomplishment. I feel so proud of that, it hasn't been the easiest journey."

Although Gavin and Daisy were initially estranged, the famous father and daughter have since reunited. Speaking about her childhood, Daisy revealed it was a very "difficult" time for her family. She told the Evening Standard: ''[It was] a very interesting time. That age is when you're at your most malleable; you're developing frontal lobes… I now have a really good relationship with my father. It's been blossoming for the past year but it really happened over Christmas. We got to spend time together."

Daisy's mother is renowned fashion designer Pearl Lowe

Although Gavin has not talked about his relationship with his daughter in public, the pair are often seen hanging out together and also upload pictures of each other on social media.

In 2015, Daisy admitted she was "delighted" when she found out the rocker was her biological father. "I was so happy the day I found out Gavin [Rossdale] was my dad," she told the Guardian. "I'd always looked up to him… There's no handbook."

