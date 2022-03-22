Jennifer Lopez shares unbelievable throwbacks in honor of emotional career milestone

Jennifer Lopez just opened up about one of the most momentous times of her career, and what some consider the catalyst for her stardom.

Despite fans' disbelief, the star revealed that it has been twenty five years since the premiere of her iconic biopic of Selena Quintanilla, the legendary Mexican-American singer known for her incredible voice and fashion.

JLo wrote a heartfelt tribute to the late Como La Flor singer in honor of the movie's anniversary, sharing unbelievable throwback pictures and footage of the film and the actress promoting it.

During the first clip, the mother-of-two shared an interview she did with Oprah upon the movie's release, where she revealed the shocking fact that Selena's family visited the set every single day to watch her portray the singer.

JLo told Oprah back then that: "It was tough but I knew that I had a tough job ahead of me from the second I got the role, it was non-stop…in my trailer it was music all day, videos all day just to really absorb who she was."

Despite how nerve-wracking the experience was, she explained that: "Having them there, having them care about the project was a beautiful thing for me and I feel enriched by even having been involved."

The incredible and revelatory tribute

Through the throwbacks, the Let's Get Loud singer highlighted not only her incredible transformation and dazzling looks she wore, but how emotional the process of recreating Selena's life accurately was.

She clearly lived up to audiences' expectations, as well as the Quintanilla family's hopes, recalling in an interview how when it came to filming the famous Houston Astrodome concert, where she recreated the iconic purple look and performed in front of a live audience, Selena's mom told JLo's that: "It's like looking at my own daughter."

The unforgettable purple outfit Selena wore just a month before her untimely death

The star wrote in her tribute: "Today we celebrate and honor Selena's legacy and music. This movie means so much to me… Selena and her family mean so much to me, and I was so lucky to be chosen to play her. I'll never forget this time in my life and it's an honor as an artist to have been part of the magic that is this movie."

