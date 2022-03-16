Jennifer Lopez sizzles in lacy lingerie in jaw-dropping new campaign The Marry Me star posed for a new Dolce & Gabbana campaign

Jennifer Lopez put on a show-stopping display in lacy lingerie for a new campaign for Dolce & Gabbana.

The 52-year-old almost broke the internet with her latest appearance alongside model David Gandy, showing off her gym-honed physique in a sheer lace bra and suspenders as she posed seductively while decked out in pearl and gold D&G jewelry and sunglasses.

Jennifer oozed glamour in the sizzling images, wearing her hair in bouncy curls and modeling a range of eyewear from the luxury fashion brand.

One image saw her rocking a pair of black-framed glasses while posing in a lace bra with thick black strap detailing. Two more photos saw Jennifer posing alongside David, with the pair modeling various D&G shades. Jennifer also stunned in a lace turtleneck with a sheer corset worn over the top and a black coat draped over her shoulders.

Jennifer shared the provocative images on her Instagram, alongside the caption: "@dolcegabbana... @mertalas @macpiggott @davidgandy_official #DGDNA #DolceGabbana."

Jennifer looks incredible in her new D&G campaign

Fans were quick to react, with one responding: "This stopped me in my tracks!" A second said: "Extraordinarily gorgeous." A third added: "You are a beautiful woman," while others simply commented with flame and heart-eyes emojis.

Jennifer has been keeping a very busy schedule of late – not only has she been promoting her new film and single, Marry Me, but she's also paid homage to her Latinx roots with a bilingual children's book.

Jennifer and Jimmy Fallon are releasing a bilingual children's book

J.Lo collaborated on the adorable and meaningful project with none other than late-night television host Jimmy Fallon. Jimmy announced the sweet news through a post on Instagram with a heartfelt caption detailing how long it's been since they've wanted to do this.

The book is currently available for pre-order and is officially released in October. Described as a "bilingual playtime adventure," it is meant to help kids learn Spanish.

The book is titled Con Pollo which translates to "With Chicken." Pollo is the book's main character, who along with Jimmy and J.Lo, will be guiding kids through their language lessons.

