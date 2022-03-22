Kelly Clarkson sets record straight amid claims she plans to change her name Kelly will still be known as Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson has set the record straight on the news that she planned to change her name. The singer had reportedly filed documents in February to legally change her name, 20 years after she first found fame on American Idol.

PHOTOS: Inside Kelly Clarkson's jaw-dropping $5.4m LA mega-mansion

She has been requesting to be known legally as Kelly Brianne, her first and middle names. US Weekly first reported the news and wrote that the mom-of-two had a "desire to go by her first and middle names" because the "new name more fully reflects who I am".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson to perform Dolly Parton tribute at 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards

However, the singer has now shared that the filing was because she had "just got divorced, so I had to drop my married last name".

"I just kept my middle name for my personal life. I'm still Kelly Clarkson," she revealed.

READ: Kelly Clarkson shares message after finalizing divorce from Brandon Blackstock

Speaking to People, she joked: "I don't think I can change Clarkson at this point. I'm 20 years in!"

The Voice judge is a mom to River Rose, seven, and Remington Alexander, five, whom she welcomed with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

Kelly is mom to two

She filed for divorce in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. Irreconcilable differences were cited as the reason for the split but they have been embattled with legal issues ever since.

Kelly was awarded primary custody of the children in November 2020.

Speaking about the divorce on Today that same year, she said: "I've been talking to friends that have been through a divorce.

"I don't know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.