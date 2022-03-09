Kelly Clarkson shares message after finalizing divorce from Brandon Blackstock The couple share two children together

Kelly Clarkson has finally settled her divorce from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, and it hasn't come cheap.

The singer will pay the father of her children, River and Remington, a huge $1.3m in a one-off payment followed by a monthly child support amount of $45,601, according to court documents shared by The Blast.

In addition, the 39-year-old will pay Brandon spousal support in the amount of $115,000 per month until 31 January 2024.

They have agreed on joint custody of their children but River and Remington will live in Los Angeles at Kelly's residence.

Part of the agreement is that their offspring will be vaccinated against COVID-19 as they will be traveling out of state to visit Brandon at the Montana Ranch where he will be residing.

While The Voice star's representative has not yet commented, Kelly did take to social media in the wake of the news going public.

Kelly shared her ACM Awards look on Instagram

She didn't address the divorce but did make a bold statement as she showed off her look from the recent ACM Awards.

Kelly stood proud, wearing a stunning floor-length gown as she thanked her glam squad in the caption.

The settlement will likely be a weight off Kelly's mind as it has been ongoing since 2020 when she filed for divorce after seven years of marriage.

Their children, River and Remington, will reside with Kelly in Los Angeles

The mom-of-two was declared legally single last July and court documents declared "both deserve the opportunity to build a new life".

As well as the monetary settlement, Kelly and Brandon also split other assets.

The court documents state that she will keep the family pets, a flight simulator and numerous cars.

Brandon will walk away with their livestock, farm cattle, horses and numerous vehicles including an ATV and some very expensive jewelery too.

