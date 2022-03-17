Kelly Clarkson kicks off major countdown and fans couldn't be more thrilled The singer-songwriter has become an NBC favorite

Kelly Clarkson had fans thrilled when she took to social media to kick off an exciting countdown ahead of a huge new project.

The singer shared the poster of her upcoming show, NBC's American Song Contest, which she'll be hosting along with Snoop Dogg.

WATCH: Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson host NBC’s American Song Contest

She looked incredible as she rocked a figure-hugging dress with a deeply plunging neckline with a blue sequined fabric and a green necklace to adorn it all.

Kelly began the countdown to the show's start in a mere five days, writing: "5 more days, y'all!! Catch the premiere of @nbc's @americansongcontest LIVE this Monday 3/21 at 8/7c!"

Fans were quite excited about the prospect of the show hitting the air so soon, with one simply saying: "Let's gooo!" and another going: "My queen!"

A third wrote: "OMG yay!! Can't wait to watch it, I wish you the best of luck. I love you so much Kelly," with one also commenting: "Can't wait for this!! Let's go Kelly!! Texas Rock!"

Kelly kicked off the countdown to the upcoming American Song Contest

Chatting in a Q&A about the NBC series earlier in the week, the American Idol winner was asked whether she would be wowing the crowds with any performances throughout the series, to which she replied: "Oh, well, I don't think this is about me this time around.

"I perform five days a week on television if you want to see a song. I'm second-guessing that idea, by the way, from my talk show."

She continued: "I perform quite a bit but, this, probably not because this isn't about me. This is about all of these other artists.

The singer will be hosting the show alongside Snoop Dogg

"And even when I'm on The Voice or whatever, I always try to make it about the artist that I'm with because I'm lucky. I'm so blessed. I've had my moment, right? I don't need that. I don't even want that. I like lifting up other artists."



