Ali Wentworth gets candid in new bedroom video from home in New York

Ali Wentworth has got candid in a new video from her bedroom in New York City while discussing the latest episode of her podcast, Go Ask Ali.

The actress shared footage of herself lying in bed, dressed in lilac pyjamas while discussing the power of dreaming.

The latest topic of her podcast was teased in the video, as she told viewers: "In this week's Go Ask Ali we're talking about dreams. How we interpret dreams and how now because of social media and the news and the world being on fire we may not be interpreting our dreams the right way. So go listen to Go Ask Ali, and start dreaming!"

Ali discusses a different topic each week on her hugely-popular podcast, where she is joined each week by an expert or famous face.

She often opens up about topics related to family life and raising teenagers in a modern world, something she is experiencing herself.

The star shares two teenage daughters, Elliott and Harper, with Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos.

Ali took to social media to talk about her dreaming

The family live in the Upper East Side of New York, where they relocated from Washington D.C. over a decade ago when George replaced Diane Sawyer on GMA.

The star previously gave an insight into their family dynamics during an interview in 2016. Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

Elliott moved out of the family home in September after going to college, something that both her parents found emotional to come to terms with.

The two stars are parents to daughters Elliott and Harper

Ali recently joked during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan that now her oldest daughter has flown the nest, her youngest can never leave, and told the hosts that she had informed Harper that she was destined to stay looking after her parents forever more.

