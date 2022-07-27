Ali Wentworth shares glamorous update from LA with stunning pool photo The Go Ask Ali podcast star is in California

Ali Wentworth looks to be having the time of her life in LA, where she has been for the past week.

The Go Ask Ali podcast star is in California for work while her husband George Stephanopoulos has remained in New York City.

The mother-of-two gave an update from her working vacation on Tuesday, sharing a picture of her breathtaking view featuring an outdoor swimming pool and palm trees.

The candid snapshot also saw a glimpse of Ali's blonde hair, and she captioned it: "California blonde."

Last week the author shared a photo of herself sitting on the steps outside of a trailer, tagging her location as Los Angeles, California.

In the caption, she wrote: "Working girl." Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Very excited about this," while another wrote: "Excited for what's coming is an understatement." A third simply added: "Yes!!"

Ali Wentworth shared a stunning photo of her view of her swimming pool in LA

Ali hasn't given any more details of her project so far but no doubt will do in the near future! She hasn't sat still for long this year and recently came back from New York City after spending time in Montauk on vacation with George.

The couple enjoyed some quality time together, having recently also gone away to Paris. It's been a busy time for Ali, who released her latest book, Ali's Well That Ends Well, earlier in the year.

Ali and husband George Stephanopoulos have been married for 20 years

The book has received rave reviews and was even ranked in the tenth spot on the New York Times' reading list.

Her book was described as "tales of desperation and a little inspiration".

Ali's Well That Ends Well offers the star's thoughts and experiences on the coronavirus pandemic, with the blurb reading: "Like many, Ali Wentworth spent the pandemic seesawing between highs, lows, and baking an unnecessary amount of chocolate cake. Between binging every TV show in existence to conquering TikTok to becoming a (semi) empty-nester, Ali experienced her share of turmoil (including an early case of Covid), but she also grew a little, learned a lot, and found comfort in some unexpected people and places."

