Drew Barrymore has candid conversation about mental health and happiness live on-air: 'Life matters'

Drew Barrymore is the queen of candid content and being her true self all the time, and on her Tuesday episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the star had a truly candid – and serious – conversation about a topic she's really passionate about.

Drew and co-anchor Ross Mathews were partaking in the popular segment they start off the show with, Drew's News, where they discuss the week's happy and uplifting headlines.

The two got to talking about the importance of mental health when Ross brought up the news that Harvard has a supremely popular class on happiness.

He explained that Harvard Business School class is titled "Leadership and Happiness," where the professor "uses science, academic studies, buddhist teachings, and bible verses to help students learn how to cultivate their own happiness."

As the talk show host discussed the pillars of happiness and his fascination over the course, Drew grew visibly stern and pensive when hearing about the topic.

When it was her time to touch on it, she said: "I love that this class has been created and developed and within seconds of the doors opening and the seats being able to be filled attendance goes like that and you can't get in."

She continued to explain that: "I feel like this approach to the spiritual, the mental wellness, the happiness, our work life balance… it's so funny that we go to these institutions and we're not focusing much on life as we are learning," which received a round of applause from the audience.

She noted how the popularity of the class is truly a sign of the times and indicated just how much society needs lessons on happiness, highlighting how great the shift towards mental health awareness was.

The mom-of-three said: "I think what's great is to see an appetite for it because maybe the way these students are coming in droves will make a bit of change for them being more available."

The Charlie's Angels star also confessed that she thought the word happiness "gets a really bad rap, as if it's some lofty, hippie-dippy, silly notion." She left fans with an encouraging and heartfelt statement, saying that: "It is a war you will fight everyday and you will win if you find it and you cultivate it and you harness it. I think happiness is very hard to achieve."

