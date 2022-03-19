Hoda Kotb's magical beach photo leaves fans asking the same thing The 57-year-old host appeared ready for some R&R

Hoda Kotb sailed into the weekend in style with a breathtaking beach photo which she couldn't wait to share with fans.

The adored Today host took a moment to share a beautiful snapshot on social media in which palm trees swayed by the water's edge.

She simply captioned the post: "The moon #nofilter #lightupthenight," and her followers immediately began commenting.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez teases Hoda Kotb about her breakup

They marveled at the stunning image, calling it, "gorgeous," and thanked her for sharing it, but they also wanted to know where she was.

"Are you in Florida?" asked one, as another said: "Wherever you are it looks so relaxing," and a third queried: "Where have you gone?"

Hoda didn't reveal her location but it appears she's gone somewhere sunny for a getaway after wrapping her week on Today.

Hoda's location looked dreamy and fans wanted to know where she was

The mom-of-two has been missing her sidekicks, Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie this week as they jetted to the Bahamas with their families.

The group are celebrating Savannah and her husband, Mike's eighth wedding anniversary together and it looks like they're having a lot of fun.

Jenna shared a snapshot of the group from their lush vacation, which saw her and husband Henry celebrating the happy couple as they leaned in for a kiss and the kids in their swimsuits were having a blast.

Hoda's co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager are on vacation together

"@savannahguthrie and @feldmike Magical 8 in the most magic @bahamarresorts," she wrote alongside the photograph posted on her Instagram Stories.

Savannah's co-star Craig Melvin has been taking her place beside Hoda at the top of the NBC daytime show each morning, while Kelly Rowland has been subbing in for Jenna during her Today with Hoda and Jenna segments.

Perhaps Hoda has now decided to join her team during their dreamy getaway and if so, watch this space!

