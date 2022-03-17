Savannah Guthrie's absence from Today explained - and it involves her co-star The Today stars have been away from the show this past week

Savannah Guthrie has had fans anxiously awaiting her return to the Today Show, having been absent from her main hosting duties for the past week.

Her co-star Hoda Kotb took to the air to reveal that she was enjoying some much needed rest and relaxation over the week, and fans were finally able to see what she meant.

Savannah and her family, including husband Mike and kids Vale and Charley, jetted off to the Bahamas to celebrate the couple's eighth wedding anniversary.

However, they weren't alone, as joining them on their special celebration was her co-star Jenna Bush Hager, with her own family in tow, consisting of husband Henry Hager and three kids, Mila, Poppy, and Hal.

Jenna shared a snapshot of the group from their lush vacation, which saw her and Henry celebrating Savannah and Mike as they leaned in for a kiss and the kids in their swimsuits were having a blast.

Savannah is celebrating her anniversary with Jenna and their families

"@savannahguthrie and @feldmike Magical 8 in the most magic @bahamarresorts," she wrote alongside the photograph posted on her Instagram Stories.

Savannah's co-star Craig Melvin has been taking her place beside Hoda at the top of the NBC daytime show each morning, while Kelly Rowland has been subbing in for Jenna during her Today with Hoda and Jenna segments.

Savannah took to Instagram earlier in the week to share some romantic photographs of herself with Mike to celebrate their anniversary, and even included pictures from their Bahamas trip with their kids.

"How it started —> how it's going…It's going *beautiful* because you're in it, @feldmike. Happy Anniversary! #8years #bronze #pottery."

The Today hosts are enjoying a wonderful vacation in the Bahamas

Many of her co-hosts from Today took to the comments to celebrate the occasion, including Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones, and Dylan Dreyer, with fans inundating them with sweet anniversary wishes too.



