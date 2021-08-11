Today star Hoda Kotb is a doting mother to two young daughters, Haley and Hope, and she thrilled fans on Wednesday with a rare photo of Haley.

The presenter was celebrating the birthday of her close friend Sharky, who was joined in the snap by her boyfriend and Hoda's daughter.

All three had piled on to each other, with Sharky and Haley lying on top of Sharky's boyfriend as a skylight above them provided the perfect lighting.

"Happy bday sharky. You are one in a million," the 56-year-old wrote, adding a heart emoji and tagging Jennifer Miller Jewellery.

The star's fans flocked to the comment, with several praising the star's photos. One said: "Hoda's daughter is always beautifully happy!"

A second added: "Love Hoda and her family," and a third commented: "Sweet picture!! Happy! Happy! To your friend, but look at baby girls face…"

Fans loved the sweet image of Hoda's daughter

Many other fans posted strings of hearts emojis, with one using a shark emoji to reference her friend's nickname.

Hoda adopted Haley in 2017 and announced that she adopted Hope in 2019. She shares the two children with her fiancé Joel Schiffman.

The mother-of-two admitted back in October that she was hoping to expand her family with a third child, but last month she gave a disappointing update as she revealed the coronavirus pandemic had "slowed" things down.

"You know what's funny about the adoption stuff that's going on now? Apparently, it's really slow during this time, during COVID," she said on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen.

"I thought it would be a different game. No, they said a lot of people who maybe normally would feel like it would be something they wanted to do, have a child and give it to someone to raise because they couldn't, are holding onto things because they don't have anything in that moment."

Hoda is hoping to expand her family

She added: "That's what I've heard from our agency, everything's slow. But they say wait wisely and just be, so we're just gonna be."

Speaking to People about her initial adoption plans last year, she revealed she said "yes" to the idea on numerous occasions. "It's funny. I think to myself - and I've obviously had a conversation with Joel about it, many conversations - but I feel like, well, can we? Yes.

"Will our family be better with it? Yes. Do we have enough love in the house? Yes. All the answers seem to say yes."

