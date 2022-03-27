Catherine Zeta-Jones shares unbelievable family throwback for emotional tribute to her mother The star definitely gets it from her mom

Fans of Catherine Zeta-Jones can't help but comment on the same thing after the star shared an emotional family tribute, revealing a rare glimpse of her childhood.

In honor of Mother's Day, the star shared an unbelievable throwback of herself as a young girl, smiling ear to ear next to her stunning mom, proving she undoubtedly gets her looks from her.

The actress' parents are Patricia Fair and David James Jones, and she grew up in Swansea, Wales.

The sweet post featured an incredible photograph of the mother-daughter duo with a blurry, sepia tone. Catherine appears to be no more than five years old, and her black hair is styled with bangs.

She shared it next to a modern day picture of the two in a similar pose, proving not only their uncanny resemblance to one another but how they truly haven't changed decades later.

Fans didn't miss a chance to comment on their identical looks, writing: "You get it from your Momma. She is beautiful like her daughter," and: "Happy Mother's Day to you both. Cath you are an amazing mother and have raised two outstanding kids! Bravo!" as well as: "Your mom is so beautiful, no wonder you are so beautiful."

The sweet tribute

The No Reservations actress endearingly captioned the heartwarming post with: "Happy Mother's Day Mam! I love you with all my heart. You are everything and everything is you."

The lookalikes continue generation after generation, as the mother-of-two has a twin of her own in her daughter, Carys, 18, who she shares with her longtime husband, actor Michael Douglas.

Carys and Dylan with their dad while on vacation

The two also have son Dylan Michael, who is 22. The Douglas siblings certainly had an exciting childhood as children of famous parents, who decided to raise the two in their compound in Bermuda.

They moved from Bermuda to upstate New York in 2009, and listed their incredible tropical retreat for nearly 11 million dollars in 2019.

