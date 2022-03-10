Georgia Tennant shares beautiful glimpse inside date night with husband David The Doctor Who stars have been married for ten years

We love David Tennant and wife Georgia's relationship with their teasing of one another while still showing genuine affection.

READ: David Tennant's wife Georgia shares baby news – 'cannot wait'

During the week, the pair treated each other to one romantic date night as they set off for the cinema to watch The Batman. The pair were on their own in the movie theatre, as David sipped from the drink he had brought in with him. They looked very fashionable for their night out, with them both donning cashmere jumpers, and Georgia staying extra warm with a knit hat.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Georgia Tennant shares hilarious video of husband David

Despite how loved up the married couple looked, Georgia appeared to be slightly bemused with the situation, as she asked: "Who have we become?"

WOW: Georgia Tennant stuns with photo of eldest son Ty as a baby

MORE: David Tennant’s wife Georgia receives surprise Valentine's bouquet - from someone else!

She even looked slightly offended in the photo she shared, striking an unimpressed facial expression.

Last month, they enjoyed another date night, but this time they looked absolutely thrilled, as the mum-of-five shared a photo of the pair during a fit of giggles.

The pair had a trip to the cinema

The actress captioned the image: "Mum and Dad went out. It's been a while." The busy mum's fans rushed to share their love for the post, with several dropping heart and heart-eyes emojis.

MORE: David Tennant's wife Georgia melts hearts with emotional family photo

MORE: David Tennant's wife Georgia inundated with messages after sharing happy family news

Many had the same reaction to the sweet behind-the-scenes moment, expressing how great a couple David and Georgia are. One commented: "Best couple ever," while another added: "Perfect. Couple goals!"

Others chimed in: "Cutest couple," "Couple goals," and: "Awwwww love you two!!!" The pair have been married since 2011 and share five children, including 19-year-old Ty, who David adopted.

The couple married in 2011

Georgia shares frequent insights into her life as a parent, and melted hearts on Tuesday when she shared an image of her youngest daughter, Birdie, on International Women's Day.

She shared a photo of the young girl in a red and white striped outfit with a bow in her hair, as she flashed a peace sign, while facing away from the camera.

MORE: Georgia Tennant has the best celebration as daughter Olive marks major achievement

MORE: Georgia Tennant refers to husband David's 'other wife' in cheeky message

One wrote: "She is precious! Thanks for sharing, Georgia!" and one shocked fan added: "That…can't be Birdie already, can it? She looks as if she's about five."

A third commented: "Your blonde hair genes must be especially powerful!" while a fourth enthused: "Omg look at this cute mini-Tennant."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.