Georgia Tennant stuns with photo of eldest son Ty as a baby The former Doctor Who star is a mum to five children

Georgia Tennant never wastes an opportunity to gush over her five children, and on Thursday she wowed fans with a snap of eldest son, Ty, 19.

But the photo didn't come from present day, but was instead from when Ty was still a baby and Georgia was studying. Georgia shared the candid snap of her breastfeeding Ty, and captioned it: "Breastfeeding. The college years." Although Ty is now all grown up, it does appear that one thing remained the same, as he still sported his long blonde hair.

Although the Merlin star shares her children, Olive, ten, Wilfred, eight, Doris, six and Birdie, two, with husband David Tennant, Ty was conceived after a brief relationship Georgia had when she was 17.

However, shortly after David and Georgia married in 2011, David made sure to legally adopt Ty as his own son.

Georgia and her teenage son, who has followed in his parents footsteps and become an actor, have an incredibly close relationship, with the teen treating his mum recently.

The star was a teenage mum

On Valentine's Day, the 37-year-old shared a photo of a beautiful bouquet of flowers and took to social media to reveal that it was her thoughtful son who was behind the gift.

"I cannot recommend getting accidentally pregnant at 16 highly enough cos look what happens 20 years later! Thanks @ty_tennant_ #myvalentynes," she joked.

Fans loved the very touching gesture from son to mother and flooded the comments section with love heart emojis and compliments.

Ty is all grown-up now

"You raised him right! Happy Valentine's Day to the Tennant clan!" one follower wrote, while a second said: "Aww what a gentleman you raised there!" "Wow that is so so sweet! You've raised a great young man," a third added.

Ty had a very busy 2019 as not only did he feature in Around the World in 80 Days alongside David, but he also had a central role in an episode of Doom Patrol.

As always, Georgia was very supportive of her son's ventures and frequently took to Instagram to share her pride in her eldest.

