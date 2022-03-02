David Tennant's wife Georgia shares baby news – 'cannot wait' The beautiful actress is beaming with joy

David Tennant's wife Georgia has shared her delight at an exciting baby announcement on social media.

The actress took to Instagram to celebrate the news that Michael Sheen, who stars alongside David Tennant in Good Omens, and his stunning actress girlfriend Anna Lundberg are expecting their second child.

Georgia shared the wonderful news on her Instagram Stories, sharing a photo showing Anna's bump along with partner Michael and daughter Lyra, who was born in 2019.

In post Georgia wrote: "Auntie Georgia and Uncle David cannot b***** wait #theshebergs."

Georgia Tennant shared touching photo from Anna Lundberg

The photo was taken from mother-to-be Anna's post as she announced the happy news on Tuesday. She captioned the post: "At these dark times, here's our little bit of light that we can share. #BabyNr2 #StillNotTheAntichrist."

Fans of the couple flocked to comment on the joyous announcement, as did their celebrity friends. Giovanna Fletcher commented simply with four red love hearts. Actor Hilly Hindi also weighed in and wrote: "So so happy for you both!!! Congratulations!!!" Veteran film producer Axel Kuschevatzky also commented: "Congratulations!!!"

Anna Lundberg and Michael Sheen at the NTAs

Last month the couple looked closer than ever in a photo the actress shared to celebrate Michael's 53rd birthday. Anna posted some adorable snaps, one of which showed her and Michael on an evening out at the NTAs and another candid shot of Michael and daughter Lyra on a windy beach looking into the distance.

Michael Sheen and daughter Lyra at the beach

Georgia also hilariously wished Michael a happy birthday, taking to Twitter she shared a photo of hubby David drinking out of a mug with Michael's face on it. She wrote: "Happy Birthday to his other wife. @michaelsheen", Michael replied: "Thanks Georgia. (His ironing is ready for pick up.)" completing the funny message with a red love heart.

Fans were quick to weigh in, replying with countless memes. One even shared a photo-shopped film poster of British rom-com You, Me & Him, replacing the cast's faces with Georgia, David and Michael. Georgia replied "Excellent commitment to comedy x." We're so relieved Georgia doesn't mind sharing her wonderful hubby!

