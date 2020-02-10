Holly Willoughby looked chuffed as she was surprised with a gorgeous Unicorn-shaped birthday cake on Sunday night. The This Morning presenter, who turned 39 on Monday, was in utter shock when Phillip Schofield and their colleagues at Dancing on Ice wished her an early happy birthday. The official Dancing on Ice Instagram account shared a video of Holly hugging her co-host when surprised by the cake. During an ad break, Phillip got the audience to break into song - much to the surprise of Holly!

The mum-of-three also shared a behind-the-scenes snap from the mini celebration. "BTS Birthday," she simply wrote in the caption. Holly's birthday comes shortly after Phillip publically came out as gay. After the news was confirmed on Friday morning, the presenter said that she has "never been more proud" of him. Alongside a snap of the pair smiling together, she wrote on Instagram: "Never been more proud of my friend than I am today. We'll be together at 10am on This Morning." She then interviewed her co-host on This Morning just moments later.

Holly Willoughby shared this snap of her cake

Comforting her friend as he spoke, Holly confessed that telling his family couldn't have been easy, to which Phil agreed, saying: "It wasn't. But they were, they are, amazing in their love and support. I told them and they jumped up and gave me a hug, gave Steph a hug, and said 'It's okay, it's okay.'" He continued: "We'll always be a family. Always, us four, is what we call ourselves. My mum has been on the phone all morning."

The pair have been the very best of friends for several years. Phil and Holly were first paired together in 2006, when they were picked to front ITV's Dancing on Ice. She then became the obvious choice to replace Fern Britton on the This Morning sofa in 2009 due to their incredible on-screen chemistry. "Whatever happens in the future, I'll be sat by your side forever... we're all part of this family," Holly told Phil after he opened up about his sexuality. Phil then described his co-host as "the sister he never had" to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, with Holly adding that they were "very lucky" and "blessed" to have such a close relationship.

