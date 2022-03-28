We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Can we take a moment to appreciate Holly Willoughby's dress for the Dancing on Ice final? The 41-year-old presenter cut an ultra-glamorous figure in a bespoke Sophie Couture gold dress on Sunday evening - and fans were mesmerised by her look.

SEE: Holly Willoughby emulates iconic Kate Middleton look for Dancing On Ice final - and wow

Taking to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at her dazzling gold ensemble, Holly posted a candid snap to her Story revealing the elegant backless design of her dress. The This Morning presented sashayed towards the stage, looking angelic in the photograph that perfectly captured the glitzy details in her shimmering sleeves.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's most iconic Dancing on Ice looks

Holly's svelte figure looked sensational as she was pictured from behind. Her waist-cinching dress perfectly captured her curves and icy blonde hair - a total goddess!

Many likened Holly's dazzling gold dress to the Duchess of Cambridge's golden girl look at the James Bond premiere back in September last year.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's 10 most unforgettable Dancing on Ice hairstyles

Holly dazzled fans with her sassy backstage snap

Taking inspiration from Kate's showstopping Jenny Packham gown, Holly's jaw-dropping look also came complete with a sweetheart neckline, gathered waistline and stunning sheer embellished skirt.

There's no denying Holly is ultimate goals when it comes to her fashion, fitness and lifestyle. Yet the star has always remained tight-lipped about the diet and fitness secrets she swears by to stay in shape.

READ: Holly Willoughby's surprising diet: Dancing on Ice host's breakfast, lunch and dinner menus

LOOK: Holly Willoughby’s kitchen at £3m home is the epitome of style in new photo

The Dancing on Ice presenter has a busy work life, juggling her This Morning hosting duties with additional presenting gigs, media appearances and running her lifestyle business, Wylde Moon.

She's also a mum to children Harry, Chester and Belle, so her family life with husband Dan Baldwin undoubtedly also keeps her on her feet.

Holly stunned in her embellished gold dress

The TV presenter explained her silence when it comes to her diet and exercise regime to Prima magazine in 2017. She said: "I actually avoid talking about my diet and exercise regime because I have interviewed so many people affected by eating disorders and I know that some people in chat rooms can really fixate on other people's diets.

"I just can't contribute to that. As long as I'm healthy, that's good enough for me. I'm quite active and I try not to let the way I look be the main focus because it's not the most important thing."

Ultimately, Holly encourages people not to compare themselves to one another, which can be easy to do when first starting out on your fitness journey.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.