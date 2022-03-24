Where is George Stephanopoulos on GMA and when will he be back? The Good Morning America star is a fan favorite on the show

George Stephanopoulos is a familiar face many people wake up to on the weekdays while watching Good Morning America.

The journalist sits alongside Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan as one of the three main co-anchors of the show.

However, the last week has been noticeably different for fans of the program, as both George and Michael have been off.

VIDEO: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's love story

While no reason for George's absence has been announced, it's more than likely that he's spending time with his family and enjoying some downtime following a busy few weeks.

Nonetheless, fans have all been taking to social media to comment on the star's whereabouts, and in particular the fact that none of the anchors had worked together on the show at the same time for weeks. "When was the last time all three were on set together?" one wrote, while another commented: "But where is George? Miss him and Michael with Robin." A third added: "Missing George and Michael, when will the three be back together?"

George Stephanopoulos has been absent from GMA all week

George has been working at GMA since 2009 after he was offered Diane Sawyer's job on the popular morning news show. The new job meant that the father-of-two faced a big change for his family, who were living in Washington D.C. at the time.

George, along with his wife Ali Wentworth and their daughters Harper and Elliott moved to New York for his work so that he could easily commute to the studios each morning.

The GMA star is married to Ali Wentworth

The family live in a three-bed apartment on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, which has previously featured in Architectural Digest. When he isn't working, George loves nothing more than spending time with his wife and children.

They faced a big change earlier in the year when oldest daughter Harper moved out of the family home to attend college.

The move didn't go without challenges either, as Ali revealed during an episode of her podcast, Go Ask Ali, that Harper tested positive for Covid just as they were packing up the car, which resulted in her having an extra ten days at home before the big move.

