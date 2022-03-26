Amy Robach's Oscars minidress might be her most stunning look yet The GMA star jetted into Hollywood

Amy Robach knows how to make a style statement and her latest is no exception. The star hung up her running shoes to make a very glamorous appearance for the Oscars red carpet ahead of the big event on Sunday.

The Good Morning America star dazzled in a short, velvet tuxedo dress which showed off her tanned and toned legs.

The star shared behind-the-scenes snapshots on Instagram and fans adored her leggy look. "You deserve an Oscar for Best Legs," wrote one, while another said: "May I just say Amy, those legs are..." before adding a string of on-fire emojis.

WATCH: Amy Robach wows in a cropped top during intense workout

Amy and her co-hosts, T.J Holmes and Dr. Jennifer Ashton looked right at home for their presenting gig in Hollywood for the Academy Awards.

They anchored GMA3 from the Oscars red carpet and introduced the ceremony’s official trophy presenters.

Amy is a keen fitness enthusiast and stays in shape with running and also gym workouts.

Amy shared behind the scenes photos with her GMA co-hosts

She recently completed another marathon challenge with T.J. Holmes by her side and he pipped her at the post.

Amy spoke about being defeated by T.J. while presenting on GMA together.

She said: "Also, I just wanted to point out, I'm going to say it for you, T.J. beat me." She even scowled in jest as she pretended to be a sore loser.

Amy left NY to head to Hollywood

"By one second," T.J. clarified: "We were running together. And I ended up a second ahead officially." Fellow presenter Whit Johnson concluded by saying: "Not to rub it in, but congratulations to you both."

Amy posted several pictures from the run on Instagram, sharing that along with her and T.J., her husband Andrew Shue and a couple of their friends were also part of the marathon.

