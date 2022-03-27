Amy Robach looks like a goddess as she takes on the exciting role of Oscars red carpet host The star looks truly breathtaking

Amy Robach is turning in the work-out clothes for a ball gown and the ABC studios for the red carpet! While the star consistently dazzles fans with her looks from behind the news desk, this might be her most glamorous yet.

Amy stepped away from the studios to lead a different kind of hosting, as she brings viewers along to the 2022 Oscars and their red carpet.

She has been sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses while preparations for the red carpet are underway, stunning fans as she revealed what she would be wearing at the highly-anticipated event.

Glamorous as attending and hosting the Academy Awards may be, the television host has a busy Sunday ahead of her as ABC's coverage of both the red carpet and the awards show kicks off with an early start at 1pm EST.

The mother-of-two was early to go and all glammed up early in the day, and fans were quick to compliment her on her incredible look as she finally shared it on Instagram.

She was joined by journalist TJ Holmes for ABC's striking five hour coverage, and shared her look with a picture of the two. The star looked like a true goddess wearing a plunging marigold yellow dress with a radiant sequin ombré running from down the dress' bodice.

Amy's incredible glimpse at the Oscars

The morning show host shed light on the strenuous hours of her reporting, sharing behind-the-scenes pictures of what she got up to during her break.

She captioned a post with: "Enjoying the commercial breaks during our 5 hours of live coverage," which features a slew of candid pictures from the red carpet.

Amy and TJ dazzled fans at the red carpet

They included an adorable picture of her looking more than elated to be attending, as she raised her incredibly toned arms in the air to give fans a look at the incredible setting.

Fans inundated her comment section with compliments, writing: "So gorgeous and handsome, enjoy," and: "Still the most beautiful woman on the red carpet tonight," as well as: "My favorite hosts are looking wonderful and are doing a wonderful job today."

