Lara Spencer dazzles as she shares backstage pictures with the biggest stars at the Oscars Truly an epic night

Lara Spencer truly lived it up at the Oscars! The star undoubtedly had the time of her life and delighted fans as she took them along behind-the-scenes while she got ready and mingled with the biggest stars of the night.

The Good Morning America star detailed every step of the way to the Oscars, from long hours at the make-up chair to celebrating with the night's major winners.

The television host looked unreal clad in an edgier look than usual, showing off her incredible figure in a columnal black strapless dress adorned with striking make-up and jewelry.

The news anchor kicked off the eventful night with a strong start, receiving the best pampering – tender love and care, as she called it – from her glam squad. Her make-up artist, Kip Zachry, revealed that it was the first time they were together in a long time, making the preparations extra special.

The results from their glam reunion were certainly successful, with fans rushing to complement Lara after she revealed her edgy, smokey-eye look. Fans enthusiastically wrote: "You look fabulous," and: "Ohhhhhh HELLLOOOOO!!!! Go get 'em," as well as: "Absolutely stunningly beautiful."

She detailed her essentials to getting ready in a sweet picture posing with her glam squad, which she captioned with: "Some hairspray, navy eyeshadow, a little guac and chips, and we ready!!!"

Lara poses with her talented glam squad

The host later took fans along as she mingled with Hollywood's brightest stars backstage, kicking off her coverage with an exciting selfie with Ariana DeBose, who won the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake.

She even shared with fans what they chatted about, which included: "Her incredible speech, what advice Rita Moreno gave her about this night, and what she would tell that little girl sitting in the back of the white Ford Focus."

Lara celebrates Troy's epic win

The news anchor continued to celebrate the night's biggest – and historic – wins, with pictures featuring Power of the Dog's director Jane Campion, who won for her work on the film, as well as with Coda's Troy Kotsur, whose historic win for Best Supporting Actor marked the first time a deaf male actor has won an Oscar. His co-star Marlee Matlin was the first deaf actress to win one.

In a picture with Troy where she is using the American Sign Language sign for "I love you," the star wrote of the actor: "Congratulations on your Oscar for CODA. I wept like a baby. Such a beautiful story about loving a child so much yet having to let go. Gorgeous movie. Loved chatting with you."

