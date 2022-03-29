Ginger Zee opens up about abuse and recognizing trauma The ABC meteorologist is a mental health advocate

Ginger Zee has long been an advocate for mental health and allowing oneself to escape uncomfortable situations with her recent work.

The Good Morning America star recently appeared on an episode of the podcast Reppin to speak of her experiences dealing with abuse and trauma.

VIDEO: Ginger Zee's family moments from special meeting

She shared a snippet of her conversation on her social media alongside the words: "...we can't delete the grief, the anger, what we can do is own it."

Speaking on how people can recognize and deal with their own traumatic experiences, she said: "There are different ways people grieve and deal with trauma.

"I'm not saying that everyone has to immediately dive into every type of trauma, because that's not even realistic or possible and probably not that healthy. What I do think is important is as soon as you possibly can to get it out front."

Ginger spoke about her experiences with trauma on the Reppin podcast

In her caption, Ginger shared more of what her conversation comprised of, including her own experiences with sexual and emotional abuse and mental health while giving her fans a means of support.

She wrote: "We got into it on @reppin_podcast … that moment I knew it was abuse… and was ready to get help and get out."

"If you or someone you know is being abused, you deserve protection and peace. Text START to 88788 or checkout @ndvhofficial for numbers to call & resources."

Her fans immediately rushed to the comments section to praise her for her insight and her willingness to speak out about these issues, with one writing: "Great advice. Well taken."

The ABC meteorologist has highlighted her mental health journey in her books as well

Another simply said: "Proud of you," with a third adding: "Wow. Can't wait to listen to this episode. Thanks for creating the awareness @ginger_zee! So important," and many others opened up about their own emotional experiences with the same, which Ginger uplifting them.

