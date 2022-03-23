Ginger Zee shares horrifying video as she reports from disaster site The ABC meteorologist is always on the case!

Ginger Zee has often been known to brave the elements during her travels around the country and the world while reporting on various weather developments.

The Good Morning America star is currently in Mississippi, reporting on the devastating effects of storms and tornadoes that have been hitting the surrounding region.

In a new clip she shared on social media, the journalist stood outside a chapel in the Mississippi State University campus as she highlighted some of the damage caused by the winds.

As she spoke about the increasing speeds of the winds in the area, going up to 70 miles per hour, she panned to cars that had been parked nearby and were completely destroyed by stray branches and tree stumps.

She revealed, thankfully, that no one had been harmed by the adverse weather conditions in the area, further expanding upon the development on the latest installment of GMA.

Ginger reported from the site of disaster in Mississippi

"Cleanup at @msstate will happen today…thankfully no one hurt here," she wrote alongside her clip. "@realwillcarr has survivors of the New Orleans area tornadoes. See you on @goodmorningamerica with then track!"

ABC's chief meteorologist has been on the road covering major changes in the weather conditions around the country, also reporting on Louisiana and New Orleans.

She shared a clip of herself from Mississippi on Tuesday as she remarked: "We watched the one cell that did eventually drop a tornado (this was before it did) cross I-20 near Newton, MS."

"Mississippi got very lucky today with lots of clouds and early moisture — there was (and is) so much spin in the atmosphere but without sunshine to heat and lift the storms, there wasn’t enough power."

The meteorologist shared an update from her travels

She continued: "Like a wet security blanket, the clouds damned the shot at bad tornadoes. Alabama still has risk yet tonight and we are now inside the QLCS (quasi linear convective system) that has embedded tornadoes possible — so stay weather aware everyone!"



