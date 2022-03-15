Ginger Zee documents difficult goodbye in bittersweet post

Ginger Zee bid a sad farewell to someone special on Tuesday, but celebrated the friendship they have.

The star took to Instagram with snapshots from a goodbye party and said she was both but sad to see them go.

Alongside the photos, she wrote: "It's so not goodbye but see you SOON! Proud of @lindseygro for taking the big leap and beginning a new adventure."

Her friend responded with a message which read: "Forever grateful for our friendship @ginger_zee."

Fans also wished her well in her new venture and told Ginger how much they adore the photos of her.

Ginger recently celebrated someone else very close to her heart with a tribute to her stepmother on International Women's Day.

Ginger was sad to see her friend go, but also proud

The ABC star detailed growing up with her late step-mom, Pam, who she has previously talked about in one of her "favorite chapters" of her book, A Little Closer to Home.

Ginger began her caption with: "Step parenting — it's not easy. Thinking about my late step-mom Pam on this #InternationalWomensDay."

The photo featured a young Ginger with bangs, hugging her blonde and tan step-mom adoringly.

Ginger recently paid a beautiful tribute to her late stepmother Pam

Ginger listed some of her step-mom's best qualities, such as that: "She was a doctor, a mother, a tennis player, a friend, daughter and maker of the best darn cranberry muffins."

The mom-of-two concluded her endearing tribute with a shoutout to Pam's legacy.

She wrote: "Honoring her memory today and sending love to her little woman and my sis, Bridget."

