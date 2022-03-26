Ginger Zee says she's 'in denial' as she wears very bold outfit The GMA star dared to bare

As a meteorologist, Ginger Zee knows what the weather has in store and yet she refused to let it dictate her wardrobe choice this week.

The Good Morning America star looked stunning in a tight, sleeveless turtleneck, satin pants and high-heeled sandals.

READ: Ginger Zee documents difficult goodbye in bittersweet post

While her outfit was a sure-fire hit with fans, she admitted: "I am spending my morning in denial… swipe right for what's coming @maxgolembo @samwnek @msmerylin @fairweatherfaces."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ginger Zee performs epic hair flip after style disaster

The next photo was a snapshot of the freezing temperatures which are set to kick in on Sunday and Monday, which her outfit certainly wouldn't be appropriate for.

Fans commented: "You are gorgeous! That weather forecast, though?????? It's time for WARM weather," and, "You might want to rethink your bridge report outfits for the coming week".

MORE: Ginger Zee posts never-before-seen throwback family photo as she honors someone incredibly special

READ: Ginger Zee embarks on family adventure with rare photo of husband and children

Ginger's outfits in the GMA studio are in stark contrast to what she wears in the field as she has to be prepared for all manner of weather warnings.

Ginger wasn't prepared for the incoming weather

The star - who is well known to brave the elements during her travels around the country and the world - recently had fans fearing for her safety when reporting on the devastating effects of storms and tornadoes that have been hitting the Mississippi area.

READ: Ginger Zee updates fans with new photo of husband and children as fans react

MORE: Ginger Zee mourns Ukraine conflict as she reveals conflicted feelings ahead of special project

In a new clip she shared on social media, the journalist stood outside a chapel in the Mississippi State University campus as she highlighted some of the damage caused by the winds.

Ginger's amazing style is the talk of GMA

As she spoke about the increasing speeds of the winds in the area, going up to 70 miles per hour, she panned to cars that had been parked nearby and were completely destroyed by stray branches and tree stumps.

She revealed, thankfully, that no one had been harmed by the adverse weather conditions in the area, further expanding upon the development on the latest installment of GMA.

Now though, it looks like some harsh weather is heading her way yet again.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.