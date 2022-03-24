Ginger Zee is often out and about enduring some of the harshest weather conditions in the country, a job that leaves many of her fans worried at times.

In a candid Q&A the Good Morning America star did on her Instagram Stories, she fielded questions from her fans about her life and career.

WATCH: Ginger Zee's family moments from special meeting

One of her fans asked her whether her choice of career ever proved to be a concern for her two young sons, Adrian and Miles, writing: "Do your boys worry about their momma when you are gone chasing storms or tornadoes?"

Ginger's reply ended up being quite hilarious, though, as she emphasized that despite the worry, both of them had gotten quite used to seeing their mother out braving the elements in the safest way possible.

She responded: "Adrian just wanted to know if waterspouts could kill people after I shared my stories this time [laughing emoji] that's what he asked when I was on facetime earlier…"

Ginger opened up about whether her kids were worried by all her storm chasing

ABC's chief meteorologist shares her two sons with husband Ben Aaron, also a journalist, and both often delight fans with pictures of moments spent as a family.

They recently even embarked on an adventure together, an environmentally sustainable road-trip in honor of Earth Month in collaboration with National Geographic.

However, snippets of their kids they share on social media have gotten fewer over the past few weeks, as Ginger earlier revealed that she and Ben had made a decision to do so.

During another Q&A on her Stories back in November, the star was asked: "Are you away from home more now? Haven't seen your cute boys for a while."

The meteorologist previously mentioned limiting her kids' presence on social media

Ginger then revealed: "We have made an active decision not to share as much," before adding: "Good news. We have two other boys that love to be exploited," making reference to their dogs.



