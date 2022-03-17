Ginger Zee shares vicious message from troll as she fights back for important reason The star was on the receiving end of a very upsetting message

Ginger Zee has made no secret of the immense challenges she has faced in her life, and her candidness has helped and comforted others in similar situations.

But the much-loved GMA meteorologist found herself going head to head with a vicious cyber troll on Wednesday who sent her the cruelest message.

Ginger's new book, A Little Closer to Home, was recently released and in it, she opened up about her battle with mental health, and difficult life experiences including a harrowing sexual assault and suicide.

However, her trauma was mocked as someone took it upon themselves to comment on one of her posts with a shocking message which made light of her rape.

The person asked her who attacked her today and if she was sharing any new memories.

Ginger stood up to the bully though and responded with a powerful message.

"No no no - see you don't get it," she wrote. "I don't feel shame anymore. You can't say anything that will bring me back there. It's snowball - sharing stories, allowing shame to shed - it's a beautiful shift. You'll see. And I wish you peace."

Ginger's book documents the traumas throughout her life

Ginger then captioned the screenshot of the conversation, adding: "These days when a negative message makes it in. I treat it like a positive one. It's just a message and this person needs a message as well."

While her post was on her stories which didn't allow comments, she also posted a heartfelt direct message from another fan who saw the conversation.

The person said that they were horrified by what had been written about Ginger's experience but thanked her for being so strong.

Thankfully Ginger also has the love and support of her family

Ginger recently spoke to GMA about why she chose to write another book and explained: "The second book came because after the first, I was flabbergasted at the response that I got. I still, to this day, I'll have them in my direct messages that say, 'You saved my life.' When you hear that from someone, I think it's now my responsibility to keep bringing people information," she said.

"We all have trauma. Every single one of us has lived through and you can't compare.

"My trauma was important because it sets the tone of what trauma might look like, what it might feel like, what we do have in common."

"That's what this book really is about," Ginger added. "It's not only how to uncover and I describe it like a wound that I was very good at just kind of kicking some dirt and pretending it never happened and running down the road as fast as I could.

"And this book is the release, the opening up of the scab of the wound and saying, 'I'm ready to clean it out. Finally.' I want everybody to be able to do that without shame."

