Nicole Scherzinger wows with impressive home gym and stunning figure in new video The star showcased the results of her hard work

Nicole Scherzinger sure knows how to show off that hard work pays off! The star showcased her incredible figure and the work it takes to achieve it in a recent sizzling video on instagram.

Fans inundated the singer with compliments as she shared a video dancing in skin-tight work-out clothes.

The Pussycat Dolls alum seriously inspired fans with her sultry video, giving them a motivational message to get moving.

WATCH: Nicole looked mesmerising in behind-the-scenes snaps from her latest photoshoot in Hawai'i

She detailed just how she achieves her incredible figure, revealing her expansive home gym featuring high-tech machinery and both an indoor and outdoor work-out area.

Wearing form-fitting exercise leggings and a sports bra giving way to her incredibly toned abs, the video kicked off with the Buttons singer propping her leg on a weighted ball and going on to twerk for the camera.

Subsequent clips showed her incredible strength, doing a series of intense moves such as squats, lunges, weight lifts and crunches, only interrupting her work-out to shake her hips and dance in between reps.

The jaw-dropping video

Nicole captioned the impressive video with: "It's that twerkout Tuesday y'all! Get up and move your [expletive]! No matter what!! Seriously tho this workout is no joke!" Fans had no doubt that it truly was a strenuous workout.

They took to the comments to shower her with compliments, writing: "Lord have mercy," and: "Would love to join your gym," as well as: "I love how you always make working out so much fun," among a slew of heart-eyes and fire emojis galore.

Nicole was glowing while on vacation

She certainly knows how to work hard and play hard, as she recently indulged in a lengthy and relaxing vacation in her home state of Hawai'i with boyfriend Thom Evans.

Nicole perfectly made use of the jaw-dropping results of her work, sharing with fans endless bikini pictures from her picture perfect tropical vacation.

