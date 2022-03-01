Nicole Scherzinger mourns sad Euphoria news as she undergoes transformation in new video The Pussycat Dolls singer is clearly a fan

Nicole Scherzinger, just like the rest of us, is feeling saddened after the ending of the second season of Euphoria and took to social media to express it.

The singer shared a video on her Instagram of herself undergoing a glamorous hair and make-up transformation, with her team touching up her face and styling her out with hairspray.

She wore a daring leather outfit that consisted of a low-cut black bustier which she played with for hilarious effect and matching pants as she mimed along to a TikTok clip.

"Anyone else sad that Euphoria Sundays are on hold until further notice?" she captioned her clip, and many of her fans agreed with her sentiment.

"Nicole babe I haven't started watching the show now you make me want to," one wrote, with another saying: "Oh my goddess," with many others sharing heart and flame emojis.

Nicole marked the end of the second season of Euphoria in a leather outfit

While the former Pussycat Dolls performer often has fans raving over her social media posts, she especially attracts frequent attention with her spectacular swimsuit posts, often displaying her stunning travels and fitness goals with it.

She recently posted a video of herself showing off two ab-baring looks, the first one of her in white leggings and a matching bralette as the sun was about to set.

As the video transitioned, cutting to a scene where the sun had almost disappeared behind the horizon, Nicole could then be seen in a gorgeous leopard-print bikini, showing off her incredible muscular body.

The singer has impressed fans frequently with her dynamite swimsuit videos

Fans rushed to comment on the impressive clip, which saw her pretend to draw an arrow and shoot it towards the sun. Luckily, many of her followers have gotten used to expecting some spectacular video montages and style statements from her.

