Nicole Scherzinger is a golden goddess in crochet beach babe dress

Nicole Scherzinger is living the dream in Hawaii as she soaks up the sun with her boyfriend Thom Evans – and with a heavenly getaway comes some even more heavenly outfits. The ex-Pussycat Dolls singer debuted a stunning new beach babe look on social media that has fans completely mesmerised.

The 43-year-old shared a stunning selfie wearing a yellow cut-out crochet dress as she enjoyed the Hawaii sunset. Featuring long sleeves and ring detailing in a radiant sunflower yellow hue, the dress accentuated Nicole's natural beauty glow.

Nicole wore her dark tresses down loose in beachy waves as she flashed a peek of her enviable sun-kissed tan. She posed up a storm in the idyllic island setting, framed by succulent greenery and romantic sunset background.

The Masked Singer US star opted for a natural makeup look, consisting of dark defined brow and dewy skin. She took to Instagram to share the beautiful snaps with her 5.2 million followers, alongside the caption: "Are you kidding me with these sunsets!?" with a sunset and yellow love heart emoji.

Fans and friends couldn’t get enough of Nicole's blissful beach look. "Absolutely gorgeous!!!" penned one follower, while another commented: "Stunning as always!" A third agreed: "Yellow suits you so much, love this colour on you," with a yellow love heart emoji.

Nicole has been treating fans to a series of island goddess outfits during her luxe sun-soaked getaway. The star dazzled followers as she served up magical Moana vibes in a hypnotising elegant ocean-blue beach dress.

She styled the dress with a pretty flower crown to complete her Disney princess-inspired dress, which was designed by local Hawaiian luxury lifestyle brand MANAOLA Hawaii.

Fans were delighted with Nicole's choice to support a local designer. "Thank you for representing MANAOLA," wrote one fan, while another added a string of blue heart emojis alongside the message: "You are breathtaking Nicole. What a stunning dress."