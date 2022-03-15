Nicole Scherzinger turns up heat in tiny bikini as she splashes in the waves The Pussycat Dolls star looks incredible

Nicole Scherzinger is serious fitness goals! The 43-year-old singer's Instagram grid has been filled with stunning swimwear snaps – and Monday was no exception.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger shares very rare family pictures as she pays heartfelt tribute

Nicole posted a number of images showing her at the beach in Hawaii, highlighting her toned, trim figure in a tiny black bikini. The star left her dark, long hair loose down her back as she splashed in the surf and drew in the sand – and fans went wild.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger shows off her incredible figure as she dances at sunset

"Seas the day," she wrote in the caption. "Bracing myself for the new week like [woozy face emoji]. Get up and do it! Even if ya don't feel like it."

READ: Nicole Scherzinger's bikini body is incredible - here are her fitness secrets

MORE: Thom Evans gets fans talking with baby photos

"I wish I could be in Hawaii, it looks so beautiful! That's why it's fitting that you're from there because you are so beautiful too," one fan sweetly wrote, while a second echoed: "You look so beautiful in these pics!" A third stated: "Island girl vibes."

Nicole stunned in her latest beach snapshots

It's no secret that Nicole puts a big focus on her health and fitness. She also watches what she eats. In a 2020 interview with People, the star shared a typical food diary, revealing that she tends to start each day with a cold-pressed green juice, Greek yoghurt, agave, granola, banana, brown rice, and Japanese tea.

READ: Nicole Scherzinger's sun-kissed new selfie turns heads

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger turns up the heat in leather leggings for romantic photo

For lunch, she might eat some smoked turkey breast with lite Swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, cherry tomatoes, and olive oil. A typical snack would be a cup of cut-up pineapple and blueberries, while for dinner Nicole will choose gluten-free pasta, tomato basil sauce, and some shaved parmesan.

The star works hard to maintain her incredible figure

That's not to say she doesn't occasionally treat herself. Speaking to Women's Health in 2019, the singer revealed: "When I’m going to indulge, I love pasta, pizza, I love Mexican with lots of cheese. I love French fries, or crisps - salt and vinegar crisps. In terms of snacks: almonds, coconut water, bits of coconut, baby carrots."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.