Nicole Scherzinger is a total goddess in slinky sundress for island photoshoot

Nicole Scherzinger is currently living it up in Hawaii, leaving fans mesmerised as she soaks up the sun on white sand beaches and enjoys oceanside sunsets.

The Masked Singer US star's latest snaps from her luxe island retreat with boyfriend Thom Evans display a picture-perfect series of photos - and Nicole looks like a total goddess. Serving magical Moana vibes, the 43-year-old posed up a storm in an elegant ocean-blue beach dress for her latest post, styling a stunning flower crown to complete her Disney princess-inspired look.

Her raven hair cascaded down past her shoulders in beachy waves, complimenting her holiday glow and bronzed beauty look.

Nicole gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at her latest photoshoot, captioning a video shared on Instagram: "the moments vs the pictures".

The Pussycat Dolls songstress looked picture-perfect in a beautiful blue dress from Hawaiian luxury lifestyle brand MANAOLA Hawaii, delighting fans who were impressed with Nicole's choice to support a local designer. "Thank you for representing MANAOLA," wrote one fan, while another added a string of blue heart emojis alongside the message: "You are breathtaking Nicole. What a stunning dress."

Other fans likened Nicole's stunning island look to Disney's Moana, writing: "Moana's mum in real life."

"You’re glowing girl!" commented a third fan, as another quipped: "Hawaiian goddess".

It's not just Nicole's elegant sundress we're swooning over. The star also shared a series of bikini snaps during her trip, looking radiant in stylish swimwear as she splashed in the waves.

It's no secret that Nicole puts a big focus on her health and fitness, prioritising a healthy lifestyle. In a 2020 interview with People, the star shared a typical food diary, revealing that she tends to start each day with a cold-pressed green juice, Greek yoghurt, agave, granola, banana, brown rice, and Japanese tea.

That's not to say she doesn't occasionally treat herself. Speaking to Women's Health in 2019, the singer revealed: "When I’m going to indulge, I love pasta, pizza, I love Mexican with lots of cheese. I love French fries, or crisps - salt and vinegar crisps. In terms of snacks: almonds, coconut water, bits of coconut, baby carrots."

